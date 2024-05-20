Some of the best indoor play centres in and around Worksop to visit over May half term

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Jan 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 14:47 BST
If you’re looking for something to entertain your little ones over half term we’ve rounded up some of the best indoor play areas in the region.

All play areas are in or within a short drive of Worksop so the only thing left for you to do is remember to pack a pair of socks and have fun!

Check individual venues websites for opening times and admission prices.

The best places for your children to burn off some energy

1. Best play areas

The best places for your children to burn off some energy Photo: Kate Holloway

Photo Sales
Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

2. 2.Captain Jack's Adventureland

Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Photo: Sally Roberts

Photo Sales
Tiny Town is open 7 days a week, running 90 minute play sessions throughout the day. This includes a 5 minute tidy-up song to help encourage everybody to tidy things away at the end, ready for the next group.

3. 3. Tiny Town, North Anston

Tiny Town is open 7 days a week, running 90 minute play sessions throughout the day. This includes a 5 minute tidy-up song to help encourage everybody to tidy things away at the end, ready for the next group. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington, is a fun family fun day out with the kids featuring indoor soft play, laser tag, build my bear, disco and toddler sessions. The play area is in Bookers Way, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S25 3SH. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm (closed Monday's during term time)

4. 4. Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington

Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington, is a fun family fun day out with the kids featuring indoor soft play, laser tag, build my bear, disco and toddler sessions. The play area is in Bookers Way, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S25 3SH. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm (closed Monday's during term time) Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop