Some of the best indoor play centres in and around Worksop to visit over May half term

All play areas are in or within a short drive of Worksop so the only thing left for you to do is remember to pack a pair of socks and have fun!
Check individual venues websites for opening times and admission prices.
1. Best play areas
The best places for your children to burn off some energy Photo: Kate Holloway
2. 2.Captain Jack's Adventureland
Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Photo: Sally Roberts
3. 3. Tiny Town, North Anston
Tiny Town is open 7 days a week, running 90 minute play sessions throughout the day. This includes a 5 minute tidy-up song to help encourage everybody to tidy things away at the end, ready for the next group. Photo: Google
4. 4. Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington
Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington, is a fun family fun day out with the kids featuring indoor soft play, laser tag, build my bear, disco and toddler sessions. The play area is in Bookers Way, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S25 3SH. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm (closed Monday's during term time) Photo: Facebook