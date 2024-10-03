Worksop women appeal for items to be donated to help Polish flood victims

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:20 GMT
Two Worksop women have started an appeal to help victims of major flooding in Poland.

Three years ago, Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec organised help for Ukraine and their Facebook page for it got more than 1,800 views.

Now, they have launched a new appeal for items to send to help people hit by floods in part of Poland.

So far, they have raised nearly £1,000 of their £2,500 target that will enable them to transport the items to the flood-hit areas.

Parts of Poland have been hit by devastating flooding - now two Worksop women are appealing for items to send to help victims. Photo: Getty ImagesParts of Poland have been hit by devastating flooding - now two Worksop women are appealing for items to send to help victims. Photo: Getty Images
Some of the items needed include pillows blankets, bedding, sleeping bags, sanitary products, baby wipes, plates, pots, cups, bowls, cutlery, towels, mattresses, household cleaning products, hair dryers, fuel cannisters, gas cookers, torches, batteries, power banks, electric heaters, wellington boots, mops, rubble bags and cloths.

Bassetlaw Council has let the women use the old Poundland store in the Priory Centre as a collection venue.

The women have also set up a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/pebp2-help-for-flood-victims-in-poland which also includes more items that are needed.

