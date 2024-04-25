Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shelley Barker-Armstrong who is a foster carer for The Edward Foundation, who rescue and rehome bulldogs, decided to take on the grueling challenge to help the cause continue their life saving work.

Shelley who has fostered 14 dogs for the charity to date, has already raised £3300 since announcing her fundraising plans

The challenge takes place on Saturday April 27 from 4am starting near Misterton and follows the canal through Retford, Worksop, Shireoaks and Kivteton, before heading to Rother Valley, Poolsbrook Park and finally ending in Creswell around 11pm.

Shelley Barker-Armstrong with Guinness and Simon Hulett with Sharon

Shelley aged 42, of Elmton Road, Creswell, said: "I’d been wanting to do something to challenge myself this year and raise as much as I could for the foundation. When I told people they said I must be mad.

"But I announced it and then there was no going back. Everyone has been so supportive and I’ll be walking with my friend Si Hulett and my husband Ben has done so much behind the scenes.”

Shelley has been training for the epic challenge since January and knows all the money raised will make a real difference to the foundation who has rescued 2100 dogs since launching in 2011.

She added: “Bulldogs are not the easiest of dogs to care for as they are prone to health condition, the vets bills alone can be extortionate. The foundation spent £200,000 on vets bills alone last year so I wanted to do my best to raise as much money as possible to help out.“I absolutely love fostering, it is hard because I do get attached to them but that’s all part of being good foster carer. I see my role as getting them ready for their forever home and I do always get that warm fuzzy feeling when I see how excited the new family are and it’s lovely being part of the dogs journey.

"They are such a special breed with such big personalities.”

To donate click here