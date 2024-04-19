11 game-changing inventions that were all created by Nottinghamshire geniuses

From culinary classics, to roads and industry, medicine and media . . . see how many of these produts you know about.
1. Made in Notts
These life-changing products were all invented in Nottinghamshire Photo: Getty
2. HP Sauce
While 'everyone's favourite sauce' is more closely associated with Birmingham, it was actually invented by a Nottinghamshire shopkeeper. FG Garton produced the sauce from his store, but traded the recipe to pay off a debt to a Birmingham-based vinegar company. Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. The backless 'invisible' bra
This ladies' game-changer was invented by Nottinghamshire born Dr Joanne Morgan. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Photo: Dave Hogan
4. The circular saw
Not as recent an invention as you may thing, records state that the circular saw was first invented by former Mansfield wood and metalworker Joseph Murray as far back as 1790. Photo: Getty Images