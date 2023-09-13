Worksop woman diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 22 shares her experience to raise awareness

Watch more videos on Shots!

Georgia McFarland Betts from Worksop had never even heard of lymphoma before she was diagnosed in June 2022.

She said: “At first, I didn’t have any of the typical symptoms of lymphoma, like night sweats or itchy skin.

“Looking back, the only thing that perhaps I did experience was fatigue but even then it felt nothing more than just day-to-day life making me feel a bit tired.

“But in May 2022, when getting ready for work, I noticed in the mirror that my collarbone looked fuller than usual, and when I touched my neck I felt a large lump on one side.

“It wasn’t painful, but it was hard, so I thought it best to book an appointment with my GP.

“From there, they referred me to the hospital which I am really grateful for, as it turned out the swelling in my neck was a secondary lump, and that I had a larger mass on my chest. I would never have known that if it wasn’t for that referral.

“I then had a PET CT-scan and a biopsy which confirmed a diagnosis of stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Georgia started chemotherapy treatment and now six months on she says she is starting to feel more like her old self again.

She said: “I feel a lot more like myself and that my spark for life is back again.

“My hair started to grow back at the beginning of the year and I have also recently completed my CPID human resources qualification which I started before I was diagnosed.

“I refused to let cancer take over my life, and I was determined to complete it. Now I am looking forward to my graduation next year.

“I am also proud to have held some fundraising events for Lymphoma Action, knowing that they will help to support more people affected by lymphoma.”

This Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Lymphoma Action is inviting everyone to join the conversation about lymphoma to raise awareness about this type of blood cancer, and help even more people affected by the condition.