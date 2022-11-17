Wetherspoon’s popular The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, has been awarded a platinum-plus rating following an unannounced visit by inspectors. The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of non-residential toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make surprise visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country in order to judge them and reward those with the very best washrooms. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Employee Stacey Lawton inside The Liquorice Gardens' award-winning toilets. Credit: Dean Atkins

Toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and overall management.