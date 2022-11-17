Worksop watering hole on a roll with platinum plus Loo of the Year Award
A Worksop pub has won big for its high quality toilets in the prestigious Loo of the Year Awards 2022.
Wetherspoon’s popular The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, has been awarded a platinum-plus rating following an unannounced visit by inspectors. The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of non-residential toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make surprise visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country in order to judge them and reward those with the very best washrooms. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
Toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and overall management.
James Nott, manager of the Liquorice Gardens, said the team are “delighted” with the award, adding: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”