The Original Factory Shop, on Doncaster Road, Langold, has donated a total of £687.46 to Bassetlaw Hospice ahead of Christmas.

The hospice, located at the rear of Retford Hospital, on Great North Road, provides palliative care and support to people diagnosed with a life-limiting condition.

The shop raised money for the hospice with the help of customers who bought carrier bags, donated into the charity box or joined the shop's loyalty scheme and swiped their TOFS cards.

Manager of Langold's The Original Factory Shop, Avi Goldman, presented Debbie Rawlings, of Bassetlaw Hospice, with the cheque.

Money has also been raised from a drop-off point for the community to donate unwanted books, DVDs and CDs which customers can then purchase for a small fee with all proceeds going to the hospice.

The store chose the hospice as its charity partner for the year in May after three staff members’ parents received care at the provision.

Avi Goldman, store manager, said: “We are happy we have chosen Bassetlaw Hospice as our charity partner this year. The hospice is close to our hearts as my mum spent the last three weeks of her life in the hospice in May 2021.

“They really looked after her and gave her the best care. They were also there for me too. They are a fantastic charity and we are glad to be able to give something back to them.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers who have scanned their club card app, swiped their club cards, bought a shopping bag or made a donation in store.

“Thanks to your generosity we have been able to make a donation of £687.46 to Bassetlaw Hospice.

“From all of us here at The Original Factory Shop here in Langold we wish them every success.”

Debbie Rawlings, hospice community fundraising coordinator, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers of the Original Factory Shop at Langold for choosing the hospice as their charity and fundraising throughout the year to raising this great amount.