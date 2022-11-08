Worksop villager creates huge 7-foot Spitfire model ahead of remembrance day
A pensioner from Carlton in Lindrick has created a huge spitfire with a 6-foot wingspan outside his home.
Neil Plant, aged 75, created the outstanding 7ft long model of a Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane in remembrance of “all who gave their lives so that we could live a better one”.
Surrounding the Spitfire is dozens of poppies knitted by Neil’s wife Rita, and family members Julie Gray and Tracey Tweed.
Taking around six-weeks to put together, it is no surprise to hear cars have stopped in their tracks to admire the display on Le Brun Sqaure, Carlton in Lindrick.
Using only a 12-inch photo of a Spitfire as his muse, Neil multiplied each measurement by six times to create his timber model.
Neil said: “It just sticks in my mind what happened during the wars – the younger generation don’t really know much about it.
“It’s to commemorate all of those people who gave up everything for us to have a better life.”
