Worksop villager creates huge 7-foot Spitfire model ahead of remembrance day

A pensioner from Carlton in Lindrick has created a huge spitfire with a 6-foot wingspan outside his home.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Neil Plant, aged 75, created the outstanding 7ft long model of a Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane in remembrance of “all who gave their lives so that we could live a better one”.

Surrounding the Spitfire is dozens of poppies knitted by Neil’s wife Rita, and family members Julie Gray and Tracey Tweed.

Neil Plant has created a 7-foot long Spitfire model to commemorate those who served during the war.

Taking around six-weeks to put together, it is no surprise to hear cars have stopped in their tracks to admire the display on Le Brun Sqaure, Carlton in Lindrick.

Using only a 12-inch photo of a Spitfire as his muse, Neil multiplied each measurement by six times to create his timber model.

Neil said: “It just sticks in my mind what happened during the wars – the younger generation don’t really know much about it.

“It’s to commemorate all of those people who gave up everything for us to have a better life.”

The Spitfire is suspended around 7-foot in the air on Le Brun Square, Carlton in Lindrick.
