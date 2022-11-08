The breathtaking display is now available to see in the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin, situated in the grounds of National Trust's Clumber Park estate, until November 27.

Over the summer, the team at Clumber Park put a callout on their social media channels for handmade poppies, which resulted in an outpouring of support and the creation of several stunning displays on the font, the pulpit, the rood screen and the gate to the Lady Chapel.

Residential homes, churches, Brownie groups, crafting clubs and WI organisations all supported the park in producing the beautiful handmade installation in remembrance of all those who have fallen.

Those involved in the Big Clumber Poppy Knit include Worksop Wonders WI, 1st & 2nd Ordsall Brownies, Barchester Carehomes, The Edge, Worksop Vetarans, The Crossing Church, The Oasis Community Centre as well Clumber Park visitors.

Danielle Brown, collections and house officer, said: “The support we have received has been overwhelming and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part.

“This is the first year of what we hope will become an annual display, with more and more poppies being added each November.”

Two upcoming remembrance services at the Hardwick Calvary will offer the perfect opportunity to visit the display.

- Friday, November 11, from 10.50am to 11.10am – Worksop Royal Legion service.

- Sunday, November 13, from 10.30am – A remembrance service, with a playing of the Last Post.

The Chapel is open Saturday – Tuesday from 10am to 3pm, with no booking required. Admission into the park applies.

The Clumber Park team are hoping for the display to become an annual event.