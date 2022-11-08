It will be double trouble as new fire dog joins Dexter at Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Barney, a sprocker spaniel, and regional hydrocarbon detection dog handler Tim Marston, have started their careers as the 16th fire dog team in the UK and join the existing dog team of Dave Coss and Dexter, working across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire fire services.

Tim joined NFRS 30 years ago, starting as a firefighter at the age of 22, before joining the fire investigation team later in his career.

He bought 12-month-old Barney in December 2021 and has been training him since.

Dexter, Dave Cross, Tim Marston and Barney

Bryn Coleman, NFRS head of prevention, protection and fire investigation, said: “It’s great to have Tim and Barney join us as a second fire dog team.

“The pair will bring critical resilience across the region, and beyond.

“Tim and Barney will be an invaluable part of tackling arson and keeping people safe.”

Tim said: "We'll be working with the current fire dog team, Dave and Dexter, which will allow us to remain flexible to the needs of the service and region.

“There may be times where we're both at different incidents, or one dog team is delivering training to crews and the other is available for fire investigations.

“It will mean that if Dave, myself, or a dog is unwell, we can still provide the service.

“I feel honoured to be given this opportunity to return to NFRS and become a dog team. I'm very proud of my previous work as an operational firefighter and trainer, but I've always had a passion for fire investigation.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work within the region with many of my former colleagues. The support and expertise I've had from Dave Coss and South Yorkshire Police, who have assisted in Barney’s training, has been unparalleled, and it’s nice to see this role come to fruition.