Worksop veterans celebrate Christmas together thanks to new support group
A new military veterans and families support group in Worksop met up for their first Christmas party on December 24 after being set up earlier this year.
Councillor Tony Eaton, the Worksop mayor and Bassetlaw armed forced champion, gathered the group at The Lockside, in Victoria Square, for a festive-do.
Coun Eaton thanked the landlord Mark for supporting the veterans, and Greencore for supplying sandwiches for the party.
The Worksop support group was set up September 1 and has around 17 members.
Current members have served in places from Yemen, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Northern Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK.
The group meets up every Friday from 10am to 12 noon at The Lockside, and aims to support veterans in need and the families of deceased veterans.
There are a total of five free veterans groups set up in the district by coun Eaton, with two breakfast clubs in Retford, and three clubs in Worksop, including a breakfast club.