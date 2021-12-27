Changes to bin collections in Bassetlaw to accommodate festive bank holidays

Bassetlaw District Council has changed its bin collection dates to accommodate the bank holidays.

By Andrew Topping, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 27th December 2021, 6:22 pm

Collections due today, Monday December 27, will take place on Wednesday December 29 and collections due on Tuesday December 28 will take place on Thursday December 30.

The collection on Wednesday December 29 will take place on New Year’s Eve, while the following day’s collection, on Thursday December 30 has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 4.

New Year’s Eve’s original collection is due on January 5, while collections due on Monday January 3 will take place on Thursday January 6.

The collection on Tuesday January 4 will now take place on Friday January 7, while the following day’s collection will be held on Saturday, January 8.

Thursday January 6 and Friday January 7 will have their respective collections on Monday January 10 and Tuesday January 11.

