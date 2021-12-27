Changes to bin collections in Bassetlaw to accommodate festive bank holidays

Collections due today, Monday December 27, will take place on Wednesday December 29 and collections due on Tuesday December 28 will take place on Thursday December 30.

The collection on Wednesday December 29 will take place on New Year’s Eve, while the following day’s collection, on Thursday December 30 has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 4.

New Year’s Eve’s original collection is due on January 5, while collections due on Monday January 3 will take place on Thursday January 6.

Changes have been made to bin collections across Bassetlaw.

The collection on Tuesday January 4 will now take place on Friday January 7, while the following day’s collection will be held on Saturday, January 8.