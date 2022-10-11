Royal Artillery veteran Tim Griffith was aged just 30 when he was told by doctors that he would be lucky to make himself a cup of tea after losing both his legs below the knee in a motorcycle accident in Germany.

After 18 months in hospital, Tim, from Gateford, made it his mission to do everything possible and, just two years later, became the first British amputee to run a mile in the British Amputee Games.

Since his accident in 1986, Tim has climbed the likes of Mont Blanc, Mount Kenya, Mount Cameroon and more, as well as rediscovering a passion in sailing thanks to Blesma, a charity dedicated to assisting serving and ex-servicemen and women who have suffered life-changing limbloss.

Tim Griffith is opening his yacht up to people with disabilities and their families to sail in Greece.

Following a career as a highways engineer, married Tim now owns a 14-metre sailing yacht in Greece, which he has named Tigger after his 21-year-old daughter, Anastasia.

And he is inviting veterans and people with disabilities and their families onboard for an adventure.

Tim, aged 66, said: “There's a big thing, particularly in male amputees, where you feel like you’re not quite a man anymore and it’s like your kid thinks dad isn’t that Superman he used to be.

Tim is a double below-the-knee amputee veteran with a passion for sailing.

“It sort of snowballs and often that leads to marriages breaking up and all sorts.

“I learned sailing is a great sport, because you can do it against able-bodied people and beat them – and that is amazing for your ego and how you feel about yourself.

“It changes how blokes see themselves and when kids see their dads doing something like that, it changes how they look at their dad. He becomes the daddy he used to be, rather than ‘that disabled person who happens to be my father’.”

People wishing to take a trip on Tigger are asked to pay a contribution towards the sailing costs, depending on their financial situation.

Tim said: “If anybody wants to join me, please get in touch. All I ask is as many people as possible donate to help fund sailing holidays for disabled people, particularly disabled veterans and their families.”

To donate, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/timj-griffith