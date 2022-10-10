19 photos from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire apprentice awards

News you can trust since 1895
Phil Bramley and winner of the Health and public service award Erin Cunningham - Burley

The dedication and inspiraton shown by local apprentices – as well as the trainers and businesses they work with – have been honoured at a glittering award ceremony.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:49 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:52 am

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards were held at the Village Hotel in Nottingham on Thursday night, honoring achievers in 11 different catagories.

Here’s a photo gallery from the event...

1. Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 Health and public service award finalists

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

Higher or Degree Apprentice winner Bethany Pass with Robin Webber Jones from Univesity of Derby

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

The Higher or Degree Apprentice award finalists

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

Emma Weston presents the Diversity and Inclusion Award to Little Toes Nursery and Raise The Bar

Photo: Dean Atkins

