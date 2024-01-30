Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aurora is a unique service providing support in Bassetlaw for people affected by cancer, those with long-term health conditions and the local community. Their aim is to provide holistic support to local people and to encourage them to be active participants in their wellbeing.

The Aurora Bassetlaw team of staff and volunteers will be organising numerous fundraising events in partnership with Worksop Town FC as well as donation buckets at matches to encourage fans to donate and support a local charity providing essential services in our community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the collaboration Debra Fores, General Manager at Aurora said: “We are really excited and humbled to be chosen by Worksop Town Football Club to be their Charity of the Year in 2024. We hope the collaboration will enables us to highlight the important work that we do to support those affected by a cancer diagnosis to a large audience. We look forward to working closely with Worksop Town FC and are excited to grow this partnership in the coming year.”

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre is excited to announce that they have been selected as Worksop Town Football Clubs Charity of the Year for 2024.

The club will be kickstarting its partnership with the Worksop-based charity with donation buckets at this Saturday’s home match against Ashton United to coincide with World Cancer Day on Sunday February 4.