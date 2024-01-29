Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Gribbin retires this week and Vivienne Robbins takes over as acting director of public health, pending the recruitment of a permanent director.

Mr Gribbin led the population through the Covid pandemic which saw Nottinghamshire placed under some of the strictest restrictions in the country in autumn 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Without putting a timescale on it, we can say, I’m afraid, with some confidence that sooner or later we will potentially face a similar threat again.

Retiring Nottinghamshire public health director Jonathan Gribbin believes the country faces another Covid-style threat in the futute. Photo: Other

“Even before we went into Covid, across the country we saw the healthy life expectancy was already plateauing off.

“The challenge we face this side of the pandemic is making sure that prevention is, and remains, the priority that it absolutely has to be.”

Describing the nature of the work during the height of the pandemic, he said: “It was long days, the work was very challenging, it was prolonged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sadly for many people, it did involve loss, severe adversity and immense strain.

“There are parts that in retrospect were a privilege to be involved in, but it didn’t necessarily feel like that.

"I don’t think anyone looks for that responsibility for the nation.

“Thank goodness for us all that it feels well behind us.

“For a period of time we were involved in negotiating with the Government for the introduction of controls in Nottinghamshire that none of us would’ve wished for.

“It was ghastly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But the judgement I made was that without further restrictions, we faced the possibility of overwhelm within the NHS which would’ve been far more disastrous.

"Thankfully that didn’t transpire.”

The UK Health Security Agency declared a national health incident last week due to a surge of cases of measles in the West Midlands.

Mr Gribbin said: “There’s an upturn in the number of measles infections but the good news is we have a safe and effective vaccine.

“Measles is very infectious and for some, leads to very serious complications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My focus tends not to be on vaccine conspiracy theories, but reminding people of the reliable evidence they can refer to themselves.”

The public health director role also covers issues including smoking and vaping, obesity and addiction.

Mr Gribbin added he was ‘enormously excited’ about the Government’s proposals for a smoke-free generation.

The policy will make it an offence for anyone born on or after January 1 2009 to be sold tobacco products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he is concerned that the number of children using vapes has tripled in the last three years nationally.

He also places emphasis on tackling issues relating to obesity and adds healthy diets are really important.

He said: “We can work on it in Nottinghamshire, but it’s also something we are crying out for action on at a national level.”

He cited a standout memory of his time in the role as publishing his annual report, which highlighted the experiences of those who have experienced adversity and deprivation.

Advertisement

Advertisement