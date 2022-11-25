Worksop Town FC pays tribute to ‘talented’ former player Micah 'Bish' Bishop

Tributes have been shared for 29-year-old Micah “Bish” Bishop, who played as winger for the club until 2018.

The club posted on social media: “Worksop Town Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former winger, Micah Bishop.

Advertisement

“Bish was a talented footballer and was a fantastic lad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Pete Whitehead, club chairman, said: “May I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Micah Bishop, a former Worksop Town player under Ryan Hindley, who has recently passed away in very unhappy circumstances.

Advertisement

“It’s sad to see the end of such a young life.

“I am sure everyone at the club would wish me to send on their behalf, our love and sympathy to all the people that he was close to.”

Advertisement

Micah Bishop has passed away at age 29.

Advertisement

Sheffield-based Hallam FC, another of Micah’s former clubs, said that he will “live long in the memory for a long, long time”.

The club said: “Micah was an extremely talented and tenacious player. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time, from all at Hallam FC.”

Advertisement

Many friends and fans have shared personal messages, describing him as a “top player”, who was “full of energy”.