Insp Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw district commander, has updated her team’s focus after hearing about the issues concerning residents across the district.

New priorities over the next few months include tackling drug supply and use, anti-social behaviour and vehicle-related crime.

The new focus comes after a successful month for the neighbourhood team, including arresting a 23-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after a car was stolen from its owner’s driveway, joining an ongoing operation to tackle fuel thefts on the A1 resulting in the arrests of two men for burglary, and catching a drug-driver during a rural crime operation.

Insp Crawford said: “These priorities are here for us to focus on and crack down on people committing these sorts of crimes – this is not to say other crime will be bypassed and forgotten about.

“Myself and my officers who protect Bassetlaw take any crime extremely seriously and will still be doing everything in our power to bring any criminal to justice.

“We know anti-social behaviour is something our communities care about and want to see us tackling head-on.

“In the last few months, we have carried out operations and increased patrols in areas known to suffer from anti-social behaviour issues. This will not stop.

“When it comes to targeting drug supply and use, my Operation Reacher team are out there, using intelligence and targeting houses and premises known to be being used by criminals for the illegal distribution of drugs.

“Drug use and the supply of drugs can have serious impacts on a community, which is why my teams are so dedicated in cracking down on those breaking the law.

“We are also going to be placing even more focus on tackling vehicle-related crim,e including theft of and from vehicles, fuel theft and car key burglaries.

“We already work hard to bring those who commit vehicle-related crimes to justice and regularly carry out operations targeting fuel thefts.

“I want to encourage anyone who is a victim of crime to come forward, whether that’s rural crime, vehicle crime, or anti-social behaviour.

“We are here to help and will continue to work extremely hard to tackle issues that mean the most to our community.”