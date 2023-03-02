Cooplands Bakery opened its doors on Bridge Street in 2020 but it is understood that the store will now shut-up-shop in June along with 40 other stores around the country and one of its three main bakeries in Hull, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Your Guardian understands that the move is part of a long-term bid to save the future of the company.

The retailer also has outlets at Celtic Point and at Prospect Precinct, near to Bassetlaw Hospital, and it is not known at this point whether these will be affected.

A Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we have proposed some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth.

“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.

“As a result, we have entered into a consultation process with a number of colleagues. We appreciate that this may be unsettling for colleagues and our priority is to support them fully throughout this process.”

As a vertically integrated company, Cooplands currently operates three production sites in Scarborough, Durham, and Hull which make a range of baked goods and deliver them to its shops daily.