Former drink-driver who crashed in Bassetlaw claimed she had not been boozing

The impact of the collision on Fox Covert Lane, in Misterton, spun Emma Emmerson’s vehicle around and she was found by police crying in the road, on February 5, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said: “When they asked her what happened she was dismissive towards them and said she wanted to leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She became hostile and said she had stomach pains. She refused the roadside breath test.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital where she refused treatment from staff. She was then taken to the police station where she failed to provide a specimen of breath.”

Emmerson has previous convictions for drink-driving from 2012 and 20115 when she received community orders

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmerson, aged 35, of Hawthorne Close, Belton, Doncaster, admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and a specimen for analysis.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said she denies consuming any alcohol at all on that night and was moving something from the dashboard when she lost control.

“She accepts the accident was entirely her fault. The airbag inflated and she was injured.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When the police arrived, she wasn't in the best of tempers and she was in considerable pain. It was suspected she had a broken rib.

“It was a misunderstanding on her part. She didn't think she had to provide a specimen but of course she had to.”