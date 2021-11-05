NCT’s Bassetlaw Nearly New Sale is to be held on Saturday, November 6, 11:30am - 13:30pm at North Notts Community Arena, Eastgate, Worksop S80 1QS.

NCT is the UK’s largest parent charity and their Nearly New Sales offer high quality second hand baby and children’s clothes, toys and equipment at a fraction of the high street cost.

Catherine Bartlett, volunteer manager, NCT, said: “Many new mums and dads find money is tight as baby clothes and equipment has to be bought. Parents also want to do their bit for the environment so buying recycled goods is win-win.

“As we haven’t had a sale for over a year due to the pandemic, there’s going to be a bumper crop of bargains.

“Safety is still our priority and the number of people shopping at any one time will be managed carefully to protect from Covid.”

NCT Nearly New Sales help to support local activities and also raise vital funds for the charity’s work, building parent communities, offering support and tackling isolation.

All money raised through the sale will go towards NCT community groups and national projects like the NCT infant feeding line.

Bartlett added: “We’re excited that our NCT Nearly New Sales are back thanks to the energy and enthusiasm of our fantastic volunteers. Shopping at our sales is a great way to save money and you’ll be helping other parents too.”

More information about Nearly New Sales can be found at: https://www.nct.org.uk/local-activities-meet-ups/nct-nearly-new-sales

Anyone with any questions about the Bassetlaw Sale can email: [email protected]