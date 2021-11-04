Worksop childcare provider gives a helping hand to community with free support for families

Parents in Worksop are being offered up to 12 weeks of free childcare sessions as part of a brand-new initiative launched by a leading childcare provider.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:27 pm

Busy Bees, Celtic Point, Worksop, have launched a Community Care initiative to support families in the community when they need it most, offering parents free childcare sessions for under five-year-olds.

The sessions, equivalent to a full-time place, are accessible to families experiencing a difficult time with no other options of some much-needed support.

Louise Copson, operations director at Busy Bees, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Community Care initiative, offering care to the children and families in our local area and helping them to receive the best start in life.

Busy Bees, Celtic Point, Worksop, are offering struggling families free childcare for up to 12-weeks.

“At Busy Bees, we understand just how important nursery is to a child’s development - it's the first time they get to experience and learn new things.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to the local community and supporting families when they need it most.”

The sessions will be available with the backing of the family’s local health professionals who will liaise with the nursery manager to agree the support. To find out more about the initiative, visit busybeeschildcare.co.uk

