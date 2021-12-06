Two members from Diversity Fitness gym have qualified for the HYROX World Championships of Fitness Racing to be held in Las Vegas, May 2022.

The competition starts with a 1km run, followed by one functional workout repeated eight times.

On October 30, Paul Richardson and Leah Smith competed in the tough endurance event at Birmingham NEC.

Paul Richardson qualified for HYROX World Championships after coming first in his age group in Birmingham.

After training hard in the gym, with various fitness sessions, classes and support from the fitness team, they won their first ever HYROX event and have now qualified to compete against the best in the world.

The combination of functional exercises and endurance makes HYROX a unique challenge, however it was no task for Paul or Leah as they both came first in their age categories.

Commenting on his first competitive individual event, Paul said: “It was a 72 minute rollercoaster ride.

“I didn’t even realise I had qualified for the Las Vegas World Championships. I got my friend to check the leaderboard on his phone and he told me I had come first.

Leah Smith came first in her age group at HYROX Birmingham and qualified for the World Championships 2022.

“I didn’t believe him at first, then he checked Leah's and she came first as well. I told her whilst she was having a massage and she didn’t believe me either.

“[It’s] just crazy to think two people from Worksop have qualified for the world championships.

"In Las Vegas we will be in the pro category so there will be a whole new ball game over there, the level of competition will be on another level.”