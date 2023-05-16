Worksop therapist lends an ear to people in need as new private counselling practice opens

Rachel Hodges is a counsellor on a mission to help all those struggling to access mental health support.

The mum-of-six, who began offering therapy sessions from her own garage during the pandemic, has now moved into a new fit-for-purpose space in Retford Enterprise Centre.

Rachel’s interest in counselling began following her failure to find support after the loss of her first baby, and deepened when she struggled to find help for her own daughter who suffered with anxiety.

Rachel Hodges inside the new Absoluteness Ltd counselling suite.

It was then Rachel realised there was a ‘massive gap’ in provision.

“Young people are getting failed by the system – it’s a huge problem,” the 47-year-old said.

“I couldn’t find the right support and so I was determined to become that person.”

She trained as a counsellor and started up Absoluteness Ltd, offering one-on-one sessions from her home in 2020.

A peek inside the new counselling suite, which offers comfy seats and a play station for children.

And in March this year, Rachel was “really proud” to open the doors of her first office.

She said: “Since moving to the Retford Enterprise Centre, my business has grown as I’ve been able to reach more people. It’s been incredible.

“Not only children and young people, but women, men, and couples have all reached out to me for support. More men are realising the positive impact counselling support can have on their mental health.”

Inside the new counselling suite.

The new space is a far cry from the average therapist’s office, with comfortable seating and a play tent for children.

“I’ve designed it with a lot of love,” she said.

“When people come in they kick off their shoes and relax. I don’t want it to feel like a clinical setting, it has a real human touch.

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible and I’m really, really proud.”

Rachel used to hold counselling sessions in her garage (pictured).

Rachel also works with various local schools and charities, as well as collaborating with Jules Christian, who offers a unique type of therapy called EFT or ‘tapping’.

Rachel said: “It’s a different approach that just works so well – it’s such a special and incredible thing.

“I’m really passionate about mental health and I feel really privileged that I’m able to help. Anyone can self-refer – just get in touch. I never turn anyone away.”

