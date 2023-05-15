Green light to erect 6 CCTV masts on Worksop estate in bid to combat anti-social behaviour

The application made to Bassetlaw District Council is to locate the masts at various locations around the community centre in Cleveland Close, Carlton in Lindrick.

A report from a council planning officer states: “The district council has stated that there are six individual locations proposed within the existing residential

estate, four of the columns would be 10m high and the other two would be 12m high.

Cleveland Close, Carlton in Lindrick

"The application seeks to address the major concerns raised by local residents and police due to the high increase in ASBO’s in alleyways within the estate including threatening behaviour, fights and arson.

"The CCTV columns would be positioned to provide assurance to local residents and to provide evidence to the police for prosecutions.”

As part of the planning process, one local resident commented: ““Just a word in support of the proposed CCTV cameras on the Becket Avenue playing fields.

"Over the last five years. my neighbours and I have been subjected to continual vandalism to our property and harassment to our persons, which can be confirmed by perusing the many anti-social reports submitted to the council.

"I can only see the installation of CCTV as a positive initiative in curbing such behaviour. Other neighbours also seem supportive.

“We think these cameras are beneficial to all the residents locally for safety and peace of mind to prevent the anti-social behaviour we are experiencing making a safer place for all of us.”