News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

New tattoo studio will add 'vitality' to Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre after being given the green light by council planners

An application to convert a retail unit in Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre into a new tattoo studio has been given the green light by council planners.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 15th May 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read

A planning report from planning staff at Bassetlaw District Council states that the unit has been vacant for some time and the conversion to a tattoo studio would add ‘vitality’ to the town centre.

The business will be located in Unit 1 in the centre, facing the main pedestrian access off Bridge Street.

The report states: “The application site is an established commercial/retail unit within the Priory Shopping centre within Worksop town centre.

The new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping CentreThe new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre
The new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre
Most Popular

"It has primary access from the pedestrianised area within the shopping centre and has a secondary frontage facing onto Ryton Street.

"The change of use would retain a commercial frontage and add to the offer of Worksop Town Centre. It would therefore help to diversify and enhance the vitality

and viability of the town centre.

Read More
Four more flats proposed in historic Victorian building near Worksop

"There are two full-time artists on site and an assistant who will help in the day-to-day running of the studio.

"The proposed use and opening hours is not considered to pose harm in this town centre location. This unit has been vacant for some time and the proposed change will add vitality to the town centre.”

The new studio is set to open between 10am and 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 10am and 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It will open between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays.

The application was approved with conditions by council planners.

Related topics:WorksopBassetlaw District Council