A planning report from planning staff at Bassetlaw District Council states that the unit has been vacant for some time and the conversion to a tattoo studio would add ‘vitality’ to the town centre.

The business will be located in Unit 1 in the centre, facing the main pedestrian access off Bridge Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report states: “The application site is an established commercial/retail unit within the Priory Shopping centre within Worksop town centre.

The new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre

"It has primary access from the pedestrianised area within the shopping centre and has a secondary frontage facing onto Ryton Street.

"The change of use would retain a commercial frontage and add to the offer of Worksop Town Centre. It would therefore help to diversify and enhance the vitality

Advertisement

Advertisement

and viability of the town centre.

"There are two full-time artists on site and an assistant who will help in the day-to-day running of the studio.

"The proposed use and opening hours is not considered to pose harm in this town centre location. This unit has been vacant for some time and the proposed change will add vitality to the town centre.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new studio is set to open between 10am and 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 10am and 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It will open between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays.