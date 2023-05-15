News you can trust since 1895
Four more flats proposed in historic Victorian building near Worksop

An applicant aims to increase the height of part of an old Victorian building from two to three storeys to create four more apartments.

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 15th May 2023, 09:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:22 BST

Historic Phoenix Court, on Blyth Road, Maltby, has already been converted into a nine-apartment building in the past, a planning report states.

The application is seeking to raise the main roof to create one full additional floor and an additional floor within the roof space to build four, two-bedroom apartments – with three on the new second floor and one within the roof space floor.

The roof would be raised by more than three metres, from the existing 9.5m to 12.8m.

The development site.The development site.
The development site.
The report shows all four apartments would have more than 61 sq metres of space, which is the standard requirement.

The parking area would be altered and two extra parking spaces would be added.

The applicant’s planning statement states: “The proposal to raise the roof to create new housing is in line with the government’s requirements for using existing buildings to create new homes.

“Materials to the walls will match the existing and will be clad in stone cladding slips with a dark grey matching roof. This approach has been accepted by English Heritage on many occasions as being a sympathetic way of extending a building upwards.

“The building is structurally capable of being extended in this way.”

The planning report says 11 letters of objection have been submitted, including one from Maltby Parish Council, alongside one letter of support.

The objectors claim parking will be an issue at the site and Phoenix Court is a historic building which has not “been properly maintained”.

Some have concerns about tree felling during the works.

The report says the application is “acceptable in principle” and the proposal is recommended for approval subject to conditions.

Members of Rotherham Council’s planning board are due to rule on the application at their next meeting, on May 18.

