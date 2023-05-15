Man 'shouted racist abuse' before attacking sign near Worksop
A man who allegedly shouted racial abuse before damaging a for sale sign near Worksop is being sought by police.
The incident, which was captured on a doorbell camera, happened outside an address on Primrose Court, Carlton in Lindrick.
Police would like to speak to a man in the footage as part of the investigation into the incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 9.
PC Lewis Charles, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is no place for hate crime in our communities and we are continuing to working hard to trace the person responsible.
“Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.
“We have carried out a number of inquiries as part of our investigation and I would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, or recognises the man in the footage, to come forward.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting crime number 23*280702.