The incident, which was captured on a doorbell camera, happened outside an address on Primrose Court, Carlton in Lindrick.

Police would like to speak to a man in the footage as part of the investigation into the incident, which took place on Tuesday, May 9.

PC Lewis Charles, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is no place for hate crime in our communities and we are continuing to working hard to trace the person responsible.

Police are keen to speak to the man in the picture.

“Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“We have carried out a number of inquiries as part of our investigation and I would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, or recognises the man in the footage, to come forward.”

