A total of 75 budding local athletes have been given a share of a £50,000 talented athletes fund as part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s local communities fund.

Freya Peace, aged 14, from Worksop, has been chosen for a share after submitting a successful application to support her swimming.

The fund has more than doubled for this year’s talented athletes pot to help more up-and-coming athletes recognise their potential in their chosen sport.

14-year-old Freya Peace from Worksop has received a grant from Nottinghamshire County Council's talented athletes fund

Freya was chosen after submitting her story of how she has overcome adversity to succeed in her sport and adapted to finding ways to train creatively throughout the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdowns.

To qualify for the funding, athletes must have had to compete in a Sport England recognised sport with a national governing body and represented their country within the last 24 months or be ranked in the top five of their age group.

In addition to their sporting achievements, many athletes who receive grant funding through the talented athletes fund have given back to their communities through coaching, volunteering and acting as sports ambassadors for Nottinghamshire County Council in their community.

Mum Rachel Peace, said: “Freya feels extremely lucky to have received an award from the talented athlete fund which has helped her immensely.

"We have used it to fund competition entry and travel expenses since the national qualifying window opened.

"Freya is currently placed on the British rankings for 200m Fly and English rankings for 100m Fly for the Nationals.

"The fund has also contributed towards a new race suit and goggles which has given her the feel-good factor and will hopefully encourage her to race fast.

"We are eternally grateful that Freya was selected to receive an award.”

Councillor John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: “Looking forward to the Commonwealth Games 2022 and beyond, we are keen to support a wider range of local athletes, so we have increased this part of the budget from £21,000 to £50,000.

"We know that competing at a high level can be very expensive”.