Paige Everett, who attends Outwood Academy Valley, won the medal after taking part in her first major competition, which took place at the Barnsley Metrodome on April 30.

Since winning gold in the Rookies Thaiboxing (under 12 months competing experience) 11-12 years 32.1-36.0kg female category, Paige has now set her sights on further glory.

“I am still in shock a little with it,” Page said. “It was my first time competing at a major tournament so I was a little unsure about what to expect but now I’ve done it I cannot wait for the next opportunity to compete.”

Following her success, Paige, who was competing representing The Dojo, Worksop, has also qualified to represent the WKO-GB Team at the WKO World Championships 2022 in August.

The World Championships will also be held in August at the Barnsley Metrodome, giving Paige the opportunity to return to the scene of her success.

Paige added: “It’s an exciting opportunity and one I am looking forward to.

"I genuinely do love the sport and I am just keen to learn more and more and keep on improving.

"I am still a beginner, but I want to compete and I will definitely be doing all I can to repeat my success in August.”

Paige has shown her determination to continue improving her skills by training three times a week at The Dojo, in Queen Street, with the help of coaches Harris Butkeraitis and Neil Butkeraitis.

Paige also regularly completes the Clumber 5km Parkrun on a Saturday morning, and the Worksop College 2km run on Sunday mornings, while also playing netball for Bassetlaw Bells.

Dave Cavill, principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “We are very proud of Paige and her exceptional achievement.

“She is a wonderful student who demonstrates the same commitment to her learning as she does to her sporting career.

"At Outwood, we believe in putting students first and supporting them to fulfil their potential and for us, this commitment goes beyond the classroom.

"We look forward to supporting her to further success.”