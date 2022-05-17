Worksop schoolgirl lands place at top maths summer school

Izzy Lucas, a year 10 pupil at Outwood Academy Portland, has been invited to attend the National Mathematics Summer School with the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust.

The summer school is designed for young people with an interest in maths with the aim of promoting mathematical thinking and providing an opportunity for young people with the same interests to meet.

Students will take part in sessions to help promote a love of problem solving and help build a community of young mathematicians.

Outwood Academy Portland student Izzy Lucas with principal Danielle Sheehan.

Izzy said: “I was so excited to receive my invite to the National Mathematics Summer School.

"I really enjoy maths and problem solving, so I am really looking forward to attending the summer school and taking part in the discussions and challenges.”

Izzy was selected for attendance following his high-scoring performance in this year’s Intermediate Mathematics Challenge – only the top 1.5 per cent of scorers are invited to attend.

Principal Danielle Sheehan said: “To be invited to the summer schools is an incredible opportunity and achievement.

“Izzy always excels in a difficult problem-solving task; due to the range of mathematical concepts embedded in her knowledge base, she can critically analyse and pick the relevant application skills to tackle problems.”

The summer school is a five-night residential at Woodhouse Grove School, near Bradford.