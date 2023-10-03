Worksop teen selected to represent the UK in Norway at a European scout event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Lattimore, from 1st Whitwell Scouts and Guides is set to represent the UK at Roverway 2024 set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 to 22 years old, from across Europe and is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts will engage in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Lucy, aged 15 said: “I can’t wait to go to Roverway; I want to see Norway and its amazing landscapes and meet scouts from all over Europe. By getting the chance to experience what life is like in Norway, trying new things and gaining life experiences will be a once in a life time opportunity.”

The 550 UK Scouts at the event will be supported by over 100 volunteers, they will join 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation.

The theme of the event is ‘North of the Ordinary’.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: “A massive congratulations to Lucy who has been selected to represent the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

"I’d just like to say good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent in their preparation for the event. They will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime to a beautiful destination in Stavanger. The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer: they will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”