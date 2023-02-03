Get ready to laugh and cry as the Dukeries Theatre Group get set to bring The Wedding Singer to the Acorn Theatre from March 1 to 4.

Based on the 1998 film of the same name, the musical, set in the 1980s, follows the talented wedding singer Robbie Hart who loses all hope after being left at the altar by his fiance. However, things are only complicated further as he falls in love with his newly engaged friend Julia Sullivan when he is asked to sing at her wedding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast of 18, with ages 17 up to 50s, will include Jack Charlesworth to star as Robbie, and Kyrie Mitchell as Julia.

The Dukeries Theatre Group is bringing The Wedding Singer to Worksop in March.

Director Jessica Chambers, aged 31, has been working with the cast for several hours a week since September to pull off the best production of the romantic-comedy to date.

While Jessica has directed a number of plays and pantomimes in the past, the production will mark her first musical - and she promises it’s “incredibly funny”.

Jessica, a teacher at Sparken Hill Academy, said: “I’m really excited. I've always wanted to direct a musical and The Wedding Singer is actually my favourite musical, because it's absolutely hilarious.”

The performance is bound to bring a lot of laughter.

The success of the musical has already been felt within the Dukeries theatre group as the excitement of the production has brought its members up from five to 18. It has also thrown some new challenges at the cast with several high-energy dance numbers, all choreographed by Jessica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica said: “It's been great to have lots of new faces representing the group.

“The cast are incredibly talented - they're all avid performers in local groups so it's going to be quite a spectacular show.

“We want as many people to come and see it as possible, not just to support the local theatre groups, but also because the cast have put that much hard work into it. I just want everybody to see how amazing they are.”