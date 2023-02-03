News you can trust since 1895
Animal sanctuary near Worksop appeals for loving home for dog who spent all his life locked in cage

A big-hearted animal sanctuary is appealing for dog lovers to consider welcoming one of their beloved residents into their home.

By Jon Cooper
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston has been looking after 19-month-old crossbreed dog Arlo for over 300 days and staff and volunteers there say he will make a perfect companion for a pet lover.

The rescue dog had a heartbreaking start to life – having spent all of it locked in a cage.

A sanctuary spokesman said: “Sadly, Arlo spent his whole life prior to Thornberry locked in a cage, with no bedding and limited food or water.”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is appealing to find a new home for 19-month-old, crossbreed dog Arlo, pictured.
Arlo arrived at the sanctuary underweight and in poor condition but he soon began to thrive and is eager to catch up on all the fun a puppy should be able to enjoy in their early months.

The sanctuary spokesman added: “Arlo is a big boisterous crossbreed. He loves all people – too much.”

Anyone interested in providing a home for Arlo can contact the sanctuary on 01909 564399 or by emailing [email protected] to find out more.

