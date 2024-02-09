Worksop supported living service receives 'Good' rating from social care watchdog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eden Futures-run Worksop Supported Living Service, 1 Old Bakery Yard, Newcastle Avenue, was rated ‘Good’ in all areas during a recent inspection published on January 20.

The supported living service was rated good for being a ‘safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led’ service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and organisations across England.

Worksop Supported Living Service, 1 Old Bakery Yard, Newcastle Avenue. Photo: Google Images

It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Eden Futures provide specialist care and supported living services to help people live more independently.

This inspection was unannounced, serving the organisation with 48 hours' notice and as the service is small, inspectors said notice was given as they wanted to ensure residents would be home to speak with as part of the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When assessing the safeguarding of medication, the report outlined that improvements were needed on the “medicine management processes to ensure they meet current best practice guidelines and requirements.”

Speaking about the staff, the report said: “There were enough suitably qualified and experienced staff in place to keep people safe.”

The report also outlined how residents said that staff “treated them well” – with the full report available at https://shorturl.at/jDI07

According to the report, one person said: “Everybody is really nice, we get on really well and have a bit of a laugh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Staff are respectful of my independence and respect this is my home, my things, and it's how I want it.”