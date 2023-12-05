Former day care centre in Worksop to be transformed into new funeral home

A former day care centre is set to be transformed into a new funeral home in Worksop town centre.

The new ground floor funeral home, with residential flats above, will be the 28th funeral home owned by the Nottingham-headquartered family funeral business A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service.

Located on Newcastle Avenue, the 4,000-square-foot property has been previously used as a day care centre.

A.W. Lymn will require planning permission to undergo a complete refurbishment.

Alongside the funeral home, if planning permission is granted, A.W. Lymn will also create newly refurbished residential accommodation.

Pete Clarson, Commercial Director at A.W. Lymn, said: “This is a significant purchase for A.W. Lymn, a major milestone in expanding our services wider into the furthest reaches of Nottinghamshire and adding another funeral home served by excellent, dedicated and experienced funeral directors to our ever-growing network across the county.

“2023 has been an important year for our business as we celebrated several key milestones for both staff and our brand, such as the 20 year anniversary of our purchase of the Ilkeston Co-op Funeral Service. Purchasing our 28th funeral home is a testament to our long-established commitment of care to the communities we serve and those we hope to serve in the future.”

Set to open in 2025, the new funeral home will be overseen by Funeral Director Jonathan Baker, who has been part of the A.W. Lymn team for 22 years, currently Senior Funeral Director for the Mansfield area.

Jonathan said: “It will be an honour to oversee the new funeral home in Worksop. We pride ourselves on our high level of service at A.W. Lymn and we’re looking forward to offering our support to those in the local area.