Shannon Pimperton has recently graduated from Doncaster Equine College and has started her career in horse care after being offered the job as a yard groom for international dressage rider, Keeley Squires.

The former Outwood Academy Valley pupil has been involved with horses since the age of 10 and knew working with horses was the career to pursue.

Shannon graduated from DEC in June 2021 after three years of study.

Shannon said: “I wanted to further a career working with horses, so I wanted to gain the qualifications and learn the skills required at the right place to kick off my career within the industry.”

At DEC, Shannon studied for three years, completing Level 2, and Level 3 qualifications focused in horse care and management and said her experience at the college was “amazing”.

“I got to learn so much, which has got me to where I need to be,” she said.

Since working for Keeley Squires at her dressage yard, Shannon has helped support the team with the care of the horses, yard duties, and also preparing Keeley for competition.

Shannon now works full time at Keeley Squires stable in Barlborough.

Keeley said: “Shannon plays a vital role in my team, and has actually recently been promoted to the head groom role and now working full-time.

“Shannon has already shown she has the knowledge and practical skills required, and is fantastic at handling our competition horses as well as the ground work.