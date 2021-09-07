The Cheserfield Canal Walking Festival will run from Saturday, September 11 to September 19, with a total of 41 free walks available for booking.

The 41 walks will cover the whole of the canal’s 46 miles from Chesterfield to West Stockwith on the River Trent, with a walk suitable for all abilities, varying from a one mile stroll to a full 20 mile hike.

The event is run by Chesterfield Canal Trust, who have involved many walking routes exploring the stunning Giant’s Staircase of 22 locks in the mile between Kiveton and Shireoaks.

The Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival is the biggest in the country to take place along a single canal

Chesterfield Canal Trust walks officer, David Blackburn, said: “After last year’s cancellation, we are delighted to be back.

“The canal is an absolute delight at any time of year, but early Autumn possibly sees it at its best.”

The event will host a series of special interest walks, such as wildlife, history, architecture, archaeology and restoration, and even an opportunity to learn about geocaching while exploring some of the attractive towns and villages in North Nottinghamshire.

Waterway and railway enthusiasts will relish the opportunity of a canal and river walk finishing up at Britain’s last surviving working Railway Roundhouse at Barrow Hill.

There is the opportunity to combine a walk with a cruise on one of the Trust’s trip boats

A highlight includes the 20-mile Restoration Walk from Chesterfield to Worksop, which covers the 12 miles of canal that has been restored since 1989 and the eight miles that are yet to be re-awakened.

All the walks are free except for those combined with a boat. They must be booked in advance, either online via the trust’s website – search for Chesterfield Canal Trust – or by ringing 01246 477569.

A brochure with full details is available at various places along the canal, including Hollingwood Hub and local Tourist Information Centres, and is also available online. Some walks are already full, so it is advisable to book now to avoid disappointment.

All walks will be subject to the latest Covid advice, so participants should come prepared with a face covering, even if it will not actually be required.