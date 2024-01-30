Worksop shoppers urged to support Asda’s recycling drive for breast cancer charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda have teamed up with The Salvation Army to turn unwanted clothes into vital funds for the retailers Tickled Pink breast cancer charity appeal, which raises funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Clean clothing can be popped in a bag and dropped off into the pink Big Clothing Clear-Out collection trolley by the checkouts at Asda stores, with 60 per cent of all proceeds being split between both breast cancer charities.

The donated items are either resold in the Salvation Army charity shops or sent for reuse or recycling.

Emma Community Champion at Asda Sandy Lane said: “The Big Clothing Clear-Out is a brilliant incentive for those who need to get rid of some clothes and aren’t sure where to take them. Now you can dispose of them in a sustainable way, while also contributing to a fantastic cause.

“Unwanted clothes can also be donated in the clothing banks in Asda car parks in selected stores, or through the George Take Back scheme where customers can get a 20 per cent discount voucher once items have been donated. The donated items are either resold in the Salvation Army charity shops or sent for reuse or recycling.”