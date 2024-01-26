News you can trust since 1895
Tribute to 'loving son and brother' as police name man who died in Bassetlaw crash

The family of a man who died following a single-vehicle collision in Harworth has paid tribute to him.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
Nathan Naughton, 26, of Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was in a Ford Ranger involved in a collision which happened on Bawtry Road, Harworth, at around 2.15am on Sunday, January 21.

A 22-year-old woman was also in the car, however her family do not wish to formally name her.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan Naughton died after a crash on Bawtry Road, HarworthNathan Naughton died after a crash on Bawtry Road, Harworth
In a statement, Nathan’s father said: “Nathan was a loving son and brother. He was a hard-working, outgoing lad, who was well liked and very popular.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and we miss Nathan deeply as we try to come to terms with his loss.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information relating to the collision and are asking anyone who saw the Ford Ranger in the lead up to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself, to please get in touch.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers are continuing to offer the families support.

"Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of January 21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.