A man and a woman have died following a single-vehicle collision in Bassetlaw.

Police and emergency services were called to Bawtry Road in Harworth at around 2.15am on Sunday, January 21.

A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said.

Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers following the incident.

The road was closed in both directions for most of the day while the emergency services attended the crash. The road reopened around 4.45pm yesterday.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of those who died following this collision.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of this collision. We would urge any witnesses who may have seen the Ford Ranger in the lead up to the collision, or seen the collision itself, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask any drivers who were in the area and may have recorded dashcam footage, which could help our investigation, to please contact us.

“I’d also like to thank people for their patience and understanding while the road remained closed to allow us to conduct our inquiries at the scene.”