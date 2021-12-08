People are being urged to put on their trainers and dig out their festive fancy dress for the event at Worksop College playing fields on Saturday, December 18.

The Santa Dash will be returning for the third time with a three-kilometre race organised by Worksop group Run the Wall, who are raising money for the Aurora Centre in Worksop to extend their services to provide support to children whose parents have been diagnosed with cancer.

Run the Wall's Santa Dash is returning this month. Credit: Josh Taylor Photography

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, last year’s Santa Dash was changed to a virtual challenge.

Run the Wall was set up by a group of runners after mother-of-two Sarah Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2019.

While Sarah was recovering from a mastectomy, she and her husband, Chris, decided they would do something to help Aurora and they decided they would run the full 135-kilometres of Hadrian’s Wall with the goal of raising £50,000 for the centre.

The event has been postponed twice, until May 2022, but in that time through other events the team of almost 70 runners have just surpassed £50,324.

Sign up for this year's race on Saturday December 18. Credit: Josh Taylor Photography

Chris said: “My wife was obviously affected, and what it kind of left us thinking was what would happen to our kids if she hadn't survived it.

“So a lot of the provision will actually be for, not necessarily for kids with cancer, but for supporting children who might have a parent who's suffering and just needs a bit of space, a bit of time, or someone to talk to.

“The hope is that we can continue raising money, and we'll get the services up and running with Aurora as soon as we're able to do that.”

How to enter

Entry to take part in this event is £7 and will include a Christmas medal for the first 200 people who sign up.

The Santa Dash will take place in the Worksop College playing fields on Saturday, December 18. Registration will start at 9.30am and the race will begin at 10am sharp.

To register, visit the website: runthewall.co.uk/events/santa-dash-2021/

The event will include a cake sale , festive music, and fancy dress is encouraged.

Approximately £5 of each entry fee will go directly to Run the Wall’s fundraising for Aurora Wellbeing Centre .

Parents can run for free with children aged under five, however if you would like a medal you must pay.

If you would like to raise further sponsorship, contact Run the Wall at [email protected] and they will send you a sponsor form.