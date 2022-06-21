Volunteers, supporters, and anyone else involved in Worksop’s Poppy Appeal in 2021 are invited to the Royal British Legion thank you event on Saturday, June 25.

Worksop branch secretary and Poppy Appeal organiser Grant Cullen said the event is for the team to show their appreciation to all in Worksop and the surrounding district who helped in the ‘successful’ appeal.

It is thought that the appeal, which runs annually in November, raised more than £40,000 for the Legion, which goes towards supporting serving and ex-serving men and women and their families.

Worksop Remembrance Day parade 2019

Efforts in the appeal included those from local businesses, churches, schools, supermarkets, police and more.

Last year saw the Legion celebrate 100 years of helping military personnel.