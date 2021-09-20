A total of 110 veterans came together for a much anticipated tea party at Worksop Town Hall on Saturday September 18.

The event was, organised by Worksop Mayor and Armed Forces champion for Bassetlaw, councillor Tony Eaton, and Mayoress Julie Eaton, was funded by the Worksop Charter Trustees.

Veterans enjoyed a free tea party, with food served by top-rated chef Paul Deehan and his sister Jenna.

With the help of Bassetlaw District Council, coun Eaton also revealed the updated veterans support booklet after many services were forced to close down during the pandemic.

Several volunteers came forward to help with the event, including four police cadets, while district councillors Jo White, Debbie Merryweather and Julie Leigh volunteered as tea servers and pot-washers.

Mayor Eaton said the feedback from the event has been ‘phenomenal’.

“This weekend was very special for the veterans in Bassetlaw. The atmosphere was brilliant,” he said.

“I promised I was going to do a veterans tea party this year in some shape or form, and we did it, but also we incorporated the Royal British Legion sponsored celebration as well.

“The veterans were saying, it's so nice to get out and meet friends and fellow colleagues, and to sit down and have a chat at such a lovely tea party.

“It's been absolutely amazing getting all the veterans together, it’s the first time it's been done for a lot of years.”

Each veteran left the event with a free 100 RBL pin badge and a raffle prize which were collected from around Worksop by coun Merryweather.

On the town hall square there were also a mix of stalls and Community First Responders gave free defibrillator training to the public. Even the police cadets got their training on between volunteering at the tea party.

Coun Eaton added that he hopes to organise something similar in the winter months.

Guests at the big tea party celebrate 100 years of the Royal British Legion Guests at the tea party celebrated with Silver service thanks to brilliant chef Paul Deehan and his sister, Jenna.

The tea party welcomed all who served in the Armed Forces The event welcomed veterans and serving military of all ages.

Mayor Tony Eaton chatting to some of his guests Guests enjoyed bonding over tea at the event which took three months to organise.

Guests at the big tea party to celebrate 100 years of the Royal British Legion The whole event was completely free for attendees and funded by the Worksop Charter Trustees.