The largest contemporary choir in the world, Rock Choir, has officially kicked off its Autumn term in Chesterfield, Matlock and Worksop under the guidance of new Rock Choir leader, Tom Rigby.

Full-time musician Tom joins Rock Choir having spent the last four years touring the UK as a professional saxophonist while also writing music and teaching musicians across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The Rock Choir Team consists of over 120 individuals including 80 professional musicians and performers, The Rock Choir Leaders.

As Rock Choir opens its doors to live rehearsals for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Tom is delighted to be able to welcome the members, known as ‘Rockies’, back to the rehearsal room again.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing with members via Zoom and YouTube sessions.

As most restrictions have now been lifted, Rock Choir is able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together for the first time in 18 months – with opportunities for those who need or prefer to remain isolated to take part at home with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir.

Local Rock Choir Leader, Tom Rigby, said: “It has been such a joyful experience to meet the Rockies and hear them sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

Rock Choir is a contemporary choir in the UK with over 33,000 members in approximately 400 local communities.

“Our Members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

“Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special.

“We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, creator and creative director of Rock Choir, said: “Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part.”