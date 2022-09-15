Worksop residents revisit memories of meeting the Queen following her death

Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty died peacefully, aged 96, at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8.

As Britain’s longest serving monarch, the death has filled the nation with sorrow, and many have looked back to their cherished memories of meeting with the Queen.

Anna Mallinson, from Sparken Hill, was just nine years old when she came face to face with Her Majesty in Worksop, in June, 1981 – and handed her a flower.

Queen in Worksop - picture shows the queen going on a walk about around Worksop, June 5, 1981.

Anna and her family were driving back from their holiday and, with the roads backlogged with traffic, they were late to join the crowds on Bridge Street.

At the time, her grandmother, Mabel Caudwell, owned a bakery on Bridge Street, so they parked behind the premises and walked through the shop just as the Queen was making her way past.

Anna, who now lives in Retford, said: “Some neighbours of ours were there as well and they gave me the flower and pushed me to the front.”

Anna’s father, Tony Caseldine, who still lives on Sparken Hill with his wife, lifted his film camera above the crowd hoping for a shot of his daughter meeting the Queen. After having the film developed, they found he had captured the perfect photo of the moment, which has remained on display ever since.

Julie Radford was eight years old when she met the Queen that day. Julie, formerly of Waverley Place, was spotted holding a posy her mother had made, and was ushered forward. Julie, now of Canal Road, remembers Elizabeth II thanking her and comenting on the flowers.

Although her mother, Eileen, failed to capture the moment, a few weeks later a man walked into the shop she worked in and gave her a photo he had taken on the momentous day.

Bassetlaw district councillor Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw’s armed forces champion, has also revisited his memory of attending the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Julie, in the summer of 2010. He was invited for his service to the army cadets, having been involved with the military for over 40 years.

He saw the late Queen with her husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, as they wandered around the gardens.