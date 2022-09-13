Members of the public gather in Worksop for local Proclamation of King Charles III

The momentous occasion began at 3pm with a speech from the Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby.

Ms Peace-Gadsby addressed the crowd. She said: "We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning Monarch.

“But the basis on which our monarchy is built has insured that through the centuries the crown is passed in an unbroken line of succession.

“Today’s ceremony marks the formal Proclamation to the people of Bassetlaw of the beginning of our new King’s reign.”

The Bassetlaw Council chairman, Coun Madelaine Richardson read the Proclamation of Accession outside the town hall, on the old market square.

Union Flags were raised to full mast for the reading of the proclamation, before returning to half-mast.

Attendees sang the national anthem and the ceremony was concluded with three cheers for the King, led by Deputy Lieutenant Alex Peace-Gadsby.

In attendance were Bassetlaw Council leader Coun Simon Greaves, MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, District Commander Inspector Hayley Crawford, as well as aldermen and members of Bassetlaw Council, honoured guests and members of the public.

A similar proclamation also took place outside Retford Town Hall, with Bassetlaw Council vice chairman, Coun Gillian Freeman, reading the Proclamation.

The events took place after King Charles III formally ascended to the throne in a historic service at St James’s Palace, in London, on Saturday morning.

1. Local Proclamation Crowds gathered on the old market square to witness a local ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Local Proclamation Cadets were in attendance. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Local Proclamation The event followed a meeting of the Accession Council on September 10 at St James’s Palace in London, to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Local Proclamation Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Alex Peace-Gadsby, read the introduction at the ceremony. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales