Worksop residents experiencing mental health crisis urged to use 'amazing' drop-in service

Provided in partnership between Nottinghamshire Mind, Turning Point and Framework, the crisis sanctuary on Hardy Street is one of four sites across the county and is open to anyone over 18 who feels they are in, or near, a mental health crisis and needs a safe space to talk.

Crisis partnership manager Tracy Campbell said: “There’s no referral or waiting times, people can just walk in or call us if they feel they are nearing or going through a mental health crisis.

“The definition of crisis is open – if someone perceives they are in a crisis, we will work with them.

Staff members on hand at Nottinghamshire Crisis Sanctuaries.

“Our main presenting issues are people with high anxiety and suicidal thoughts, but it could be as simple as someone who got up in the morning and had a disagreement with a partner and then their world has just tumbled throughout the day and they need to talk to someone.”

The sanctuary is open in Worksop on Wednesdays and Sundays between 5pm and 10pm and offers three trained crisis intervention workers to provide out-of-hours mental health support in a secure space.

Tracy added: “When a person gets to the sanctuary, someone will welcome them and they will be offered a cup of tea or coffee.

“There’s a lot of people out there who have accessed clinical support – that’s not what we’re here to do – we’re here to listen, support and escalate to clinical support if necessary.

“We can offer a listening ear and relaxation techniques through longer-term action plans. We can also signpost people towards other services if they want ongoing help.”

The crisis sanctuary was opened during the pandemic in 2021 to alleviate pressure on emergency services and provide more community-based support.

“Every month it’s growing and we’re helping more people,” Tracy said.

“It’s an amazing service, it really is. We want to reach out to the community and let everyone know we’re here.”

Support can also be provided via telephone or video call for those who are unable to attend in person.

