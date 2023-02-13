Here are the 9 streets in Worksop where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, February 13, 2023.
1. The 9 worst Worksop streets for crime
2. On or near Bridge Place, Worksop: 17 crimes
The highest number of reports of crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bridge Place where 17 incidents were reported. 12 shoplifting, 2 public order, 2 violent or sexual offences and 1 other.
3. On or near Underwood Gardens: 13 crimes
The second highest number of reports of crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Underwood Gardens, with 13 crimes. 5 shoplifting offences, 2 other thefts, 2 public order offences, 4 other crimes.
4. On or near Newcastle Street: 11 crimes
The third highest number of reports of crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Newcastle Street, where 11 incidents were reported. 3 anti-social behaviour offences, 2 public order offences, 2 shoplifting offences, 4 other crimes.
