Residents of Kilton Hill are asking Nottinghamshire Council to take action on the ‘horrendous’ trees on their street, which they say are blocking the view of oncoming traffic from driveways and compromising highway safety.

It is thought the trees have been there for about 75 years, but residents say that they have ‘outgrown their space’.

They say tree roots have already caused damage to the pavements and driveways – and fear they may be causing damage to their homes.

Kilton Hill residents Dale and Brian Pashley say some of the trees are just too big.

And they are concerned falling branches and leaves are blocking up gutters and drains, as well as causing a mess on their vehicles.

Janet Pashley, aged 75, who has lived on the street for 43 years with her husband Brian, said: “It's very sad, but they are just too big.

“The tree outside our house is all in the phone wires and when the wind is blowing you think any minute it’s going to pull it down.

Advertisement

Roots from the trees are lifting up pavements, and residents fear they may cause damage to homes.

“We once had to have someone come out to our house because our toilets were blocked, and the plumber said the trees had rooted in our system.

“I don't want to condemn a tree, but it is getting out of hand. Someone needs to think of a solution.”

Neighbouring resident Dale Pashley, 42, her son, said he has had issues with branches, leaves and bird droppings falling onto his car from the tree outside his property and now has to park up against his house to avoid the tree.

Advertisement

He has also had issues trying to get out of his drive, due to a tree blocking the view of the road.

The father-of-four said: "The trees are too big, they have outgrown their space, and they are taking over.

“You physically cannot see up and down the hill when trying to get out the drive, it's dangerous.

“It’s also the damage and mess they cause. About three or four times a year I have to go out and clear the guttering for my neighbours and mum and dad’s house because the leaves block everything up.

Advertisement

“It would be nice if the council took some of the bigger trees down, and then cropped some of the other ones – then they would be kept under control more.”

The council said it was ‘sorry’ to hear of the residents’ worries.

Gary Wood, council head of highways and transport, said: “We’re sorry to hear about residents’ concerns about the trees.

“Our inspectors will visit the site and see what can be done to improve the pavement where roots have caused damage to the surface.

Advertisement

“The trees are maintained by our forestry team who manage trees across the county, undertaking tasks such as crown lifting, pollarding and removal of epicormic growth where required.